Photo gallery: Kansas City Star photojournalist David Eulitt's favorite photos from the Rio Olympics

An archer practiced in the warmup area on Saturday afternoon inside the Sambodromo Stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
United States archer Zach Garrett of Wellington, MO shot an arrow during men's team archery competition inside the Sambodromo Stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Garrett and teammates Brady Ellison and Jake Kaminski won the silver medal on Saturday.
United States men's foil fencer Alexander Massialas, right, was touched for a point in the gold medal match Sunday by Daniele Garozzo of Italy, left, at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Garozzo won the match and the gold medal, 15-11.
United States men's foil fencer Alexander Massialas, right, scored a point in the gold medal match Sunday against Daniele Garozzo of Italy, left, at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Garozzo won the match and the gold medal, 15-11.
United States gymnast Danell Leyva won the silver medal in the men's individual parallel bars apparatus on Tuesday at the Rio Olympic Arena during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States men's gymnast Jacob Dalton dismounted from the rings in the men's team final at Rio Olympic Arena on Monday at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The United States finished fifth overall.
Kevin Durant of the United States dunked for two of his 30 points against Serbia on Sunday during the men's basketball gold medal match at Carioca Arena 1 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The United States won 96-66.
The United States men's basketball team, including DeAndre Jordan, center, Draymond Green, second from right, and Carmelo Anthony, right, celebrated their gold medal victory over Serbia, 96-66, on Sunday at Carioca Arena 1 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Dancers performed during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen walked into Maracana Stadium during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
David Eulitt
United States swimmers Michael Phelps, left, and Caeleb Dressel, right, celebrated at the USA team win in the 4X100m freestyle relay Sunday night at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Michael Phelps advanced to the finals of the men's 200m butterfly semifinal inside the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Jacob Pebley swam in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Simone Manuel reacted to seeing her final time tied for first in the women's 100m freestyle final, sharing the medal with Canada's Penny Oleksiak on Thursday at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Anthony Ervin celebrated his gold medal victory in the men's 50m freestyle final on Friday at the Olympic Aquatic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Anthony Ervin greeted his friends in the stands after the medal ceremonies for his gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle final on Friday at the Olympic Aquatic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States swimmer Simone Manuel lept off the starting blocks to qualify for the women's 50m freestyle final on Friday at the Olympic Aquatic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
China's Kai Qin made his final dive as part of the men's synchronized 3m springboard final at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Mohamed Farah of Great Britain reacted at defending his Olympic title in the men's 10,000m final on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson won the gold medal in the women's 100m final with United States sprinter Tori Bowie, left, finishing second on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Long distance runners cirlcled the track at Olympic Stadium during the men's 10,000m final on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt won the gold medal in the men's 100m final on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Sandi Morris of the United States reacted after missing her final attempt on the women's pole vault and earned a silver medal in the women's pole vaulton Friday at Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt took the baton on the last leg of the men's 4X100 relay final from teammate Nickel Ashmeade for the gold medal on Friday at Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Rachel Fattal of the United States (4) and teammate Maggie Steffens helped push head coach Adam Krikorian into the water following the end of play against Italy in the United States' 12-5 gold medal victory in women's water polo on Friday at Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Wearing the gold medals from the entire USA women's water polo team, head coach Adam Krikorian laughed as the last gold medal was placed around his neck by goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson following the team's 12-5 win over Italy on Friday at Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Ubaldina Valoyes Cuesta of Columbia reacted to lifting 106kg in the snatch during the women's 75kg Group A weightlifing final on Friday at the Riocentre Pavillion during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States women's gymnast Simone Biles performed on the balance beam during the USA's women's team final gold medal victory at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Kui Bui of Germany performed on the uneven bars apparatus in the women's gymnastics team final at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Helen Maroulis, in blue, reacted to earning the United States its first Olympic gold in women's wrestling in dramatic fashion, defeating three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida of Japan Thursday evening at Carioca Arena 2 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Helen Maroulis, in blue, lept into the arms on her coach after she earned the United States its first Olympic gold in women's wrestling in dramatic fashion, defeating three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida of Japan Thursday evening at Carioca Arena 2 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Helen Maroulis wept after receiving the United States' first Olympic gold in women's wrestling, defeating three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida of Japan Thursday evening at Carioca Arena 2 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States wrestler J'den Cox celebrated his bronze medal victory in men's freestyle 86kg on Saturday at Carioca Arena 2 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
United States wrestler J'den Cox climbed into the crowd to greet his family following his bronze medal victory in the men's freestyle 86kg on Saturday at Carioca Arena 2 during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia qualified for the women's 10m platform diving final with her eighth place finish in the preliminary round on Thursday during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Japan's Eri Tosaka, bottom, carried her coach Kazuhito Sakae on her shoulders after Tosaka won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 48kg wrestling final on Thursday during the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
