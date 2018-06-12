Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill studies the playbook ... and gets his Fortnite fix, too

Preparing for practices and games is great and all, but are you prepared for the game?
Tyreek Hill is.
As the Fortnite craze continues to rage, Hill, the talented Chiefs receiver and one of the fastest players in the NFL, pours whatever spare time he has into the popular multi-player video game.
For the uninitiated, Fortnite is commonly contested on PlayStation 4 or XBox One video-game systems. Players are dropped into a bubble and fight until they or their teammates are the only ones left standing.
So, about that thick Chiefs playbook ...
“I’m always studying (the playbook),” Hill said Tuesday during the first day of the Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp at their Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. “After I get done playing Fortnite, I try to schedule in some downtime for my playbook, watching film and watching other receivers.”
Chiefs fans might not be able to see Hill run his routes on the practice field until training camp arrives next month in St. Joseph, Mo., but they can watch him do his thing on Fortnite.
The Chiefs receiver said some fans messaged him on social media that they doubted he was actually playing the game. He decided to prove it to them and begin his own Twitch stream.
Twitch.tv is a streaming site that enables users like Hill to broadcast their own programming. Hill's programming of choice? Fortnite, of course.
Tune in and see Hill in his Happy Place.
“I play like three hours (at a time)," Hill said. "I’m getting ready to set up my camera tonight so I can Twitch and people can see me play the game, so they’re not like, ‘Hey, you’re not playing.’
"Yes, it’s me playing the game.”
Viewers can find Hill's streams by searching for his username: imfasterthanya.
“It’s a great game," Hill continued. "Here’s why it’s a great game: because every day, they’re improving the game. There’s not one week that goes by where the game doesn’t have something new.”
Those continued improvements are part of what keeps Hill, and others who are similarly enthralled with the game, coming back for more.
“That’s what I love about the game,” he said. “They’re always thinking about the gamers.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked in April about how he and some of his Chiefs teammates had been playing more Fortnite since last season ended.
"It started as an offseason thing," Mahomes said then. "You have more time in the offseason after you work out, after you watch film. You have time to play games and do those things."
Whether Fortnite remains the obsession for Mahomes that it does for Hill is debatable; no one has more on his hands than Mahomes when it comes to learning the intricacies of coach Andy Reid's notoriously thick Chiefs playbook.
While Hill and Mahomes have been getting together this offseason to work on routes and other matters related to football, they don't play with, or against, one another in Fortnite.
Aside from the time it takes to play, and play well, Hill is an XBox guy and Mahomes uses PlayStation 4.
"Some of the guys on the team already played, so I just hopped on and started playing with them a little bit," Mahomes said. "I had to set the controller down yesterday and get back into my football grind so I’m not going to be on it as much anymore. ...
"A lot of guys on the team do play, but as you get more and more into the season, you play less and less.”
Perhaps, but it doesn't sound like Hill will be setting aside the game anytime soon.
