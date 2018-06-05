KU pitcher drafted by Diamondbacks: 'It's time to go start my pro career'

Kansas pitcher Jackson Goddard became the first Jayhawk to hear his name called in the 2018 MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon, when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third round as the 99th overall pick.
Viewing a live stream with family in St. Louis, Goddard was watching Duke’s Jimmy Herron get drafted by the Chicago Cubs as the 98th pick when his phone started to buzz with messages.
Realizing his stream must have been slow and guessing the reason for the texts, Goddard soon saw his own name called, followed soon after by a phone call from a Diamondbacks representative.
“I feel really good. It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” Goddard said. “It’s an exciting day and and it feels like a lot of hard work paid off and I’m really happy right now.”
Goddard became the first Jayhawk to be picked within the first 10 rounds since Tony Thompson was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the sixth round in 2010.
Despite a three game losing streak for Goddard mid-season — when the Jayhawks themselves endured an 11-game losing streak — the righty enjoyed a successful season in which he finished with a 7-3 record and a 4.10 ERA.
With a year of eligibility left in college, Goddard would be able to return to Kansas for his senior year if he opted against turning pro.
“At this point, where I got drafted and kind of the situation I’m in, it’s time for me to start my pro career,” Goddard said.
The MLB Draft continues through Tuesday afternoon, before returning for the third and final day on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
