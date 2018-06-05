See who won: KC Sports Commission hosts 45th awards banquet on Thursday

Set for Thursday, the annual 45th Kansas City Sports Commission Awards Banquet will not only honor “outstanding individuals for their commitment and achievement in sports,” it will also feature some surprises for the audience.
With more than 700 of Kansas City’s sports and business community leaders joining in on the fun Thursday night, the banquet will honor the following recipients:
Executive of the Year: Bob Page, President and CEO, The University of Kansas Health System
Sportsmen of the Year: Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball (and Blue Valley Northwest High grads and teammates)
Sportswomen of the Year: University of Central Missouri women’s soccer and basketball teams
Coach of the Year: Larry Holley, William Jewell College men’s basketball
Community Champion: Dale and Megan Duncan, The Spencer C. Duncan Make It Count Foundation
Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, believes that this year’s recipients have set examples for years to come.
“We have five pretty amazing award winners, and when you think about sports in Kansas City, I think all five of these awards really showcase what sports are in Kansas City,” Nelson said.
Instead of having a keynote speaker, Nelson said, this year’s banquet will end with the Coach of the Year award recipient, Holley, who has recently made history.
“We are ending the night with Larry Holley from William Jewell,” Nelson said. “He got his 900th win and is one of 10 coaches in the country to do that, and that is fascinating.”
This year's banquet will be held at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown-Muehlebach Tower on Thursday night.
