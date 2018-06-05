Loyola's Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson at Final Four

Loyola's Clayton Custer grew up watching KU win the 2008 NCAA championship in San Antonio after Mario Chalmers' shot. Now he's in the Final Four. Teammate Ben Richardson talked about representing Overland Park and Chicago. Chris Fickett
Loyola's Clayton Custer grew up watching KU win the 2008 NCAA championship in San Antonio after Mario Chalmers' shot. Now he's in the Final Four. Teammate Ben Richardson talked about representing Overland Park and Chicago. Chris Fickett
Loyola's Clayton Custer grew up watching KU win the 2008 NCAA championship in San Antonio after Mario Chalmers' shot. Now he's in the Final Four. Teammate Ben Richardson talked about representing Overland Park and Chicago. Chris Fickett

Sports

See who won: KC Sports Commission hosts 45th awards banquet on Thursday

By DeAundra Allen

dallen@kcstar.com

June 05, 2018 12:02 PM

Set for Thursday, the annual 45th Kansas City Sports Commission Awards Banquet will not only honor “outstanding individuals for their commitment and achievement in sports,” it will also feature some surprises for the audience.

With more than 700 of Kansas City’s sports and business community leaders joining in on the fun Thursday night, the banquet will honor the following recipients:

Executive of the Year: Bob Page, President and CEO, The University of Kansas Health System

Sportsmen of the Year: Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball (and Blue Valley Northwest High grads and teammates)

Sportswomen of the Year: University of Central Missouri women’s soccer and basketball teams

Coach of the Year: Larry Holley, William Jewell College men’s basketball

Community Champion: Dale and Megan Duncan, The Spencer C. Duncan Make It Count Foundation

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, believes that this year’s recipients have set examples for years to come.

“We have five pretty amazing award winners, and when you think about sports in Kansas City, I think all five of these awards really showcase what sports are in Kansas City,” Nelson said.

Instead of having a keynote speaker, Nelson said, this year’s banquet will end with the Coach of the Year award recipient, Holley, who has recently made history.

“We are ending the night with Larry Holley from William Jewell,” Nelson said. “He got his 900th win and is one of 10 coaches in the country to do that, and that is fascinating.”

This year's banquet will be held at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown-Muehlebach Tower on Thursday night.

  Comments  