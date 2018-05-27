Players and coaches honor James Hampton, who died at Nike EYBL Tournament

Players and coaches honor the memory of James Hampton, a Team United player from Charlotte, NC who collapsed and died during a game Saturday at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament in Hampton, VA. They huddled together before a game Sunday
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.

KU juniors Nina Khmelnitckaia and Anastasia Rychagova earned a three-set win over UCF in the first round of the NCAA Div. I Women's Tennis Doubles Championship Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.