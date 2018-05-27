Players and coaches honor James Hampton, who died at Nike EYBL Tournament
Players and coaches honor the memory of James Hampton, a Team United player from Charlotte, NC who collapsed and died during a game Saturday at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament in Hampton, VA. They huddled together before a game Sunday
Olathe North senior Dana Baker won her third straight Kansas Class 6A title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 168 feet, 8 inches on Friday May 25, 2018 at the Kansas state track and field meet in Wichita.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.
KU juniors Nina Khmelnitckaia and Anastasia Rychagova earned a three-set win over UCF in the first round of the NCAA Div. I Women's Tennis Doubles Championship Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
KC Royals backup catcher Drew Butera hit a two-run RBI single in the 10th inning of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It keyed the victory and the Royals' I-70 series win.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Royals' starting pitcher Jason Hammel threw seven innings and allowed one run while yielding nine hits in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium. It was his first win since September 2017.
Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder compares Alex Delton vs. Skylar Thompson to past QB competitions, and explains what he will look for in a starting QB next season during a Wichita Catbackers event on May 22, 2018.
Former KU basketball player and Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason threw out the first pitch during the T-Bones home opener on May 22, 2018. Mason is promoting a charity softball game June 16 at the ballpark.