IOC to Tokyo organizers: Be 'forthright' about preparations

International Olympic Committee IOC) Vice President John Coates, left, speaks as Yoshiro Mori, right, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, listens during their joint press conference in Tokyo Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Coates, the head of an IOC inspection team, urged organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be more direct answering questions about preparations with the Games opening in just over two years. The advice from Coates on Tuesday came a week after several sports federations openly criticized Tokyo's preparations.