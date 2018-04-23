Tokyo organizers warned: Get set for more tough questions

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, International Olympic Committee IOC) Vice President John Coates speaks during a joint press conference with Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori in Tokyo. Coates, the head of the IOC inspection team visiting Tokyo as it prepares for the 2020 Olympics, warned local organizers on Monday, April 23, 2018 to get ready for some complaints. Coates says organizers are entering a “phase where questions from stakeholders become very pragmatic and very urgent.”