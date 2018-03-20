Watch Wichita State 2018 recruit dunk over 7-foot-4 player

Erik Stevenson has signed his letter of intent for Wichita State's class of 2018 as a rising three-star recruit out of Washington state.

He's known for his sweet shooting touch and ability to pour in points as a 6-foot-4 guard, but that reputation is expanding after dunks like the one Stevenson pulled off in the final minute of a high school senior all-star game in Washington over the weekend.

Stevenson went head-to-head against Riley Sorn, the tallest high school basketball player in the state, and came away throwing down a tomahawk dunk over the outstretched hands of the 7-foot-4 center.

"Once I got to my peak, I felt like I was looking straight at the rim," Stevenson told the Eagle. "I felt like I was in slow motion. I could see Riley below me and his arms, but I was just up a little bit higher than he was."

Teammates mobbed Stevenson on the baseline following the dunk, but Stevenson, known for his flair, had a subdued reaction to his highlight-reel play. Why?

Because before the game, his high school coach, Timberline's Allen Thomas, made a bet that no one could dunk on Sorn.

"Maybe if it was a normal game, I would have put my dog face on and started yelling," he said. "But that was more of a I-told-you-I-could-do-it."

Thomas laughed when told about Stevenson's reply and said that's how the senior operates. Stevenson averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.7 blocks to help lead Timberline to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A tournament, the program's best state finish since 1981.

Stevenson averaged nearly 30 points during Timberline's state run and was named the tournament's MVP.

Timberline (Wash.) senior shooting guard Erik Stevenson signed his national letter of intent to play for Wichita State on Wednesday. The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) Tony Overman

"And we finished in fourth place," Thomas said. "That tells you how good he is."

Stevenson hopes the play opens some people's eyes and show them he's not just a sharpshooter from the outside. He has some bounce to his game, too.

"I'm not just your typical shooter that's going to sit outside and just hit open shots," Stevenson said. "I feel like I can do it all. I can shoot it, I can drive it and finish, and I can drive it and create for my teammates."

After becoming both his high school's and county's all-time leading scorer, Stevenson is excited to finally turn his attention to Wichita State.

He said he graduates high school in early June and expects to be in Wichita by mid-June to begin workouts.

"I've been waiting a long time for this moment," Stevenson said. "I was watching the Marshall game on my lunch break and that was a tough one.

"That showed me that anybody can beat anybody on any given night at the college level, so I've got to bring it every day. The thing I'm going to bring the most is the toughness and the mentality to never back down. I'm not going to get punked by anybody."