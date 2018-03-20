Milan, Turin discussing possible 2026 Olympic bid with CONI

FILE -- A view of Turin, Italy, with the main city landmark, the Mole Antonelliana, at right, and the Alps in background are seen in this December 2005 photo. Milan and Turin are in discussions with the Italian Olympic Committee over a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Games. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino sent a letter of interest to CONI on Sunday despite divisions in her own party, the populist 5-Star Movement, on a candidacy. Massimo Pinca AP Photo