Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, reacts after missing a putt on the second green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo
Sports

Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

March 17, 2018 05:25 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Henrik Stenson did just enough right for a 1-under 71 to take the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson mixed birdies and bogeys on a warm afternoon and goes into the final round with a one-shot lead for the second time in four years at Bay Hill, where he has never won. Only he now has a lot more players chasing him than Bryson DeChambeau (72).

Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes for a 67 and was two shots back. Justin Rose also had a 67 and was three shots behind.

Tiger Woods also goes into Sunday with a shot at winning. He made another bold play on the par-5 16th to set up a birdie, made a 12-foot birdie on the 18th and shot 69. He was five back.

