Ukraine bans its athletes from competing in Russia

FILE - This is a Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 file photo of Lokomotiv's Ukrainian player Taras Mykhalyk, left, fights for the ball with Zenit's Miha Mevlja during a Russia's Premier League soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lokomotiv Moscow in St. Petersburg, Russia, The Ukrainian government Wednesday March 14, 2018 has ordered its athletes not to take part in any competitions held in neighboring Russia, which the country accuses of occupying its territory. The Ukrainian Youth and Sports Ministry issued a decree Wednesday to “prohibit ... the participation of members of the Ukrainian national sports teams in any sports competitions held on the territory of the Russian Federation.” AP Photo