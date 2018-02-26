Winter Olympian Ledecka receives hero's welcome in Prague

Two time gold winter olympic medalist Ester Ledecka greets her fans at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Ester Ledecka has received a hero's welcome in the Czech capital after winning an unprecedented double at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to pair with her shocking skiing victory in the Alpine super-G. Petr David Josek AP Photo