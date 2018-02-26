Two time gold winter olympic medalist Ester Ledecka greets her fans at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Ester Ledecka has received a hero's welcome in the Czech capital after winning an unprecedented double at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to pair with her shocking skiing victory in the Alpine super-G.
Two time gold winter olympic medalist Ester Ledecka greets her fans at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Ester Ledecka has received a hero's welcome in the Czech capital after winning an unprecedented double at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to pair with her shocking skiing victory in the Alpine super-G. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Sports

Winter Olympian Ledecka receives hero's welcome in Prague

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 11:52 AM

PRAGUE

Ester Ledecka has received a hero's welcome in the Czech capital after winning an unprecedented Winter Olympics double in snowboarding and Alpine skiing.

"Ester, Ester," chanted thousands of Czechs who braved freezing temperatures to see Ledecka at Prague's picturesque Old Town Square on Monday.

Her victory in the super-G ranks among the unlikeliest in the history of skiing. She came from nowhere to beat a field including Lindsey Vonn and defending champion Anna Veith.

Ledecka had already won snowboarding's parallel giant slalom, and the part-time skier became the first athlete to compete in ski racing and snowboarding at the Winter Games.

When asked what has changed for her after her Olympic success in Pyeongchang, she replied: "I remain the same. It's all about just the two medals around my neck and so many of you are here."

