Once a UConn basketball player, a paralyzed Emt now curls

Former Connecticut basketball player Steve Emt practices his curling at the Norfolk Curling Club in Norfolk, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Emt, who was paralyzed in a drunk driving accident in 1995, is the vice skip on the U.S. team that will participate in next month's Paralympic Games in South Korea. At rear is Ray Robitaille, of the Norfolk Curling Club. Pat Eaton-Robb AP Photo