Marissa Brandt named honorary ambassador for Korea adoptees

Marissa Brandt signs a proclamation naming her an honorary ambassador for adoptee birth family searches by Neunghoo Park, right, South Korean minister of health and welfare, during a lunch in Gangneung, South Korea. Brandt, adopted as a baby by Greg and Robin Brandt of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, played for South Korea’s historic combined women’s team under her birth name, Park Yoonjung. Teresa M. Walker AP Photo