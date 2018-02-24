This chart obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Olympic Committee's medal projections for the 2018 Winter Games in a slide presented last year to the USOC board. The USOC targeted 37 medals for Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
This chart obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Olympic Committee's medal projections for the 2018 Winter Games in a slide presented last year to the USOC board. The USOC targeted 37 medals for Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea. AP Photo)
This chart obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Olympic Committee's medal projections for the 2018 Winter Games in a slide presented last year to the USOC board. The USOC targeted 37 medals for Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea. AP Photo)

Sports

USOC sports chief: We'll take a hard look at what occurred

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

February 24, 2018 08:52 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

With the U.S. team facing its worst medal haul in 20 years at a Winter Games, the U.S. Olympic Committee's sports chief says he'll take a hard look at what occurred to try to avoid a repeat.

The U.S. had 23 medals heading into the final day of action Sunday, with an outside chance to win one more. It will be the poorest showing since 1998, four years before a home Olympics in Salt Lake City sparked a renaissance for the country's winter sports program.

At a news conference Sunday, chief of sport performance Alan Ashley acknowledged the numbers were disappointing. A USOC internal document , obtained by The Associated Press, set the target at 37 medals and a pegged a minimum of 25.

Ashley said he took hope because 35 U.S. athletes finished fourth, fifth or sixth in Pyeongchang.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Devonté Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk proud of KU's 14th straight title

View More Video