Olympic hockey struggles to draw crowds without NHL players

In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 photo, many empty seats are seen at Gangneung Hockey Centre during the second period of the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game between Finland and Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Empty seats, no NHL stars and often poor-quality hockey. That’s likely to be the legacy of the Pyeongchang men’s tournament, which was often overshadowed by women’s games. That doesn’t bode well for the next Olympics in 2022 in China, another country that’s hardly a hockey power. Jae C. Hong AP Photo