Sweden's skip Niklas Edin watches his teammates sweep the ice during the men's final curling match against THE United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Sweden's skip Niklas Edin watches his teammates sweep the ice during the men's final curling match against THE United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo
Sweden's skip Niklas Edin watches his teammates sweep the ice during the men's final curling match against THE United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo

Sports

AP PHOTOS: Olympians rush toward gold in games' last weekend

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 04:03 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

In the waning days of the Pyeongchang Olympics, athletes are pressing to win now or wait four years for their next chance.

Emotions are running high from the ski jumping center to the cross-country skiing trail. Associated Press photographers are on hand to capture them all.

Lee Sangho of South Korea raised his arms in celebration Saturday after winning the silver medal in parallel giant slalom. Meanwhile, at one point, bronze winner Zan Kosir of Slovenia flung his helmet aside.

The more grounded athlete may have surpassed them both. Iivo Niskanen of Finland leapt for joy, skis in hand, after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-kilometer cross-country skiing competition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stay tuned for more to come before the Olympic cauldron is doused.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade

View More Video