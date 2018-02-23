From bottom to top; Pierre Vaultier, of France, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, Markus Schairer, of Austria, and Hanno Douschan, of Austria, runs the course during the men's snowboard cross elimination round at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
From bottom to top; Pierre Vaultier, of France, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, Markus Schairer, of Austria, and Hanno Douschan, of Austria, runs the course during the men's snowboard cross elimination round at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Gregory Bull AP Photo
From bottom to top; Pierre Vaultier, of France, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, Markus Schairer, of Austria, and Hanno Douschan, of Austria, runs the course during the men's snowboard cross elimination round at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Gregory Bull AP Photo

Sports

Snowboarder eyes comeback after breaking neck at Olympics

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 06:27 AM

VIENNA

The Austrian snowboard crosser who broke his neck in a frightening crash at the Olympics last week is considering a return to the sport.

Markus Schairer says the prospect of a comeback is "the easiest way to get healthy again."

The 30-year-old Schairer underwent surgery on the fractured fifth vertebrae in his neck in an Austrian hospital on Monday, four days after he slammed into the snow on his back. He lost control in the air on the final jump of the downhill course during the Olympic snowboardcross quarterfinals.

With no indication of long-term damage, the three-time Olympian is expected to need three months for recovery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schairer has won four World Cups and became world champion in 2009.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boulevard heads south of the border to honor the Royals with new beer

View More Video