Skating coach returns to orphan roots in South Korea

In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, photo, Kim Muir, center, poses with her parents Al and Lois Muir at the Suburban Ice Arena in Farmington Hills, Mich. Renowned skating coach Kim Muir is returning to South Korea to cheer for clients playing hockey at the Olympic. As a 6-month-old girl, she was left on the streets of Seoul in 1974. A police officer took her to a hospital where she was cleared and unclaimed. The single mother is also taking her two children to Seoul. Carlos Osorio AP Photo