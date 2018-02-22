Back to school, work looms for Olympic hockey players

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, Brian Gionta, left, of the United States, is checked by Tomas Starosta, of Slovakia, during the third period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. When the Olympics are over, hockey players are all going back to their day jobs, some more glamorous than others. Gionta’s trying to get back in the NHL. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo