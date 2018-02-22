Sturm could parlay Olympic success into NHL coaching job

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the coaching staff of Germany with Marco Sturm, center, celebrate after a video review determined that Patrick Reimer, of Germany, scored a goal during the overtime period of the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Six years removed from his last NHL game, Marco Sturm has immersed himself in coaching and has underdog Germany in the Olympic semifinals against all odds. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo