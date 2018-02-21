Fans cheer after Germany won the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Fans cheer after Germany won the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
Fans cheer after Germany won the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Sports

Germany stuns Sweden in OT, will face Canada in semifinals

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 09:05 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Patrick Reimer scored in overtime and Danny aus den Birken made 31 saves to put Germany into the Olympic semifinals with a stunning 4-3 upset of top-seeded Sweden in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Germany advanced to face Canada in the semifinals and has a chance to win its first Olympic medal since 1976 in Innsbruck — when it was West Germany. By pulling off the biggest surprise of the tournament, Germany improved to 2-14 all-time against Sweden at the Olympics and world championships.

Aus den Birken was a star, facing 34 shots and keeping Germany in the game when the shots were lopsided in Sweden's favor. Christian Ehrhoff, Marcel Noebels and Dominik Kahun scored in regulation for Germany, which went up 2-0 and 3-1 before Sweden fought back.

Projected No. 1 NHL draft pick Rasmus Dahlin assisted on Anton Lander's goal and gave the puck away on the play that led to Kahun's score. Patrik Hersley and Mikael Wikstrand scored and Viktor Fasth allowed four goals on 25 shots for Sweden.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Royals want players sleeping longer, eating better

View More Video