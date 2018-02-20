United States' Breezy Johnson competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
United States' Breezy Johnson competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
United States' Breezy Johnson competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo

Sports

Breezy Johnson to race in Olympic downhill

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 12:15 PM

JACKSON, Wyo.

Wyoming native Breezy Johnson will race Tuesday night in the Olympic downhill event in South Korea.

The 22-year-old Johnson is ranked 14th in the world in the discipline and is coming off back-to-back World Cup downhill top 10 finishes.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that she will join Lindsey Vonn, Alice McKennis and Laurenne Ross on the downhill team.

Vonn was an automatic selection after winning three World Cup downhills this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnson raced to a career-best result of 14th in Friday's super-G during her Olympic debut.

___

This story has been corrected to show the race is Tuesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alex Gordon says it's time for Royals to start a new era

View More Video