Yasin Ehliz, of Germany, left, and teammate Dominik Kahun, right, fights for control of the puck with Pius Suter, of Switzerland, center, during the first period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Germany beats Switzerland 2-1 in OT, into Olympic quarters

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 08:50 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Yannic Seidenberg scored 32 seconds into overtime to give Germany a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the qualification round Tuesday night, earning a trip to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Sweden.

Leonard Pfoderl scored in regulation for Germany, which got 20 saves from goaltender Danny aus den Birken in eliminating Switzerland.

Former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller stopped 23 of 25 shots in net for the Swiss, who got a second-period goal from Simon Moser to tie it. Switzerland couldn't muster much offense against a structured Germany team.

Germany next faces Sweden, the only team to go 3-0-0 in pool play. The Swedes are led by former NHL forward Linus Omark and goaltender Viktor Fasth, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in two starts.

