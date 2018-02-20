Rydzek leads German sweep in Nordic combined at Olympics

Gold medal winner Johannes Rydzek, of Germany, is flanked by silver medal winner Fabian Riessle, of Germany, left, and bronze medal winner Eric Frenzel, of Germany, during the venue ceremony after the men's 10km cross-country skiing competition in the large hill nordic combined event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Matthias Schrader AP Photo