Skating coach making emotional return to South Korea

In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, photo, Kim Muir talks to her hockey clients center at the Suburban Ice Arena in Farmington Hills, Mich. Muir, a renowned skating coach is returning to South Korea to cheer for clients playing hockey at the Olympics and to return to Seoul. As a 6-month-old girl, she was left next to a trash can on the streets of Seoul in the winter of 1974. Carlos Osorio AP Photo