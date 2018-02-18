Asami Hirono, of Japan, flies through the air during training for the women's big air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.
Ice dancing, women's hockey semifinals on tap at Olympics

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 07:05 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

After a one-day break, Olympic figure skating resumes with the ice dancing short program.

A strong performance from Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped Canada win gold in the team competition, but Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani could provide serious competition.

Medals are up for grabs in just three events Monday: men's 500-meter speedskating, men's large hill team ski jumping, and men's two-man bobsled.

In the women's hockey semifinals, the Americans play Finland, while defending champion Canada faces Russia.

