Joonas Kemppainen, of Finland, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Sports

Sweden beats Finland 3-1 to win Olympic Group C

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 08:36 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Sweden has beaten Finland 3-1 in the Olympic hockey tournament to win Group C in the preliminary round and advance directly into the quarterfinals.

Patrik Zackrisson scored the winning goal, knocking in a rebound of Johan Fransson's slap shot at 8:53 of the third period.

Anton Lander gave Sweden the lead at 14:53 of the first period on a breakaway off a pass from Linus Omark, the former Edmonton Oilers wing's fourth assist of the tournament. That came shortly after a Swedish goal was overturned on video review for high sticking by Par Lindholm as he deflected the puck in midair.

Finland made it 1-1 in the second when Joonas Kemppainen scored on a rebound, but then came Zackrisson's goal and an empty-net goal from Oscar Moller.

Sweden qualifies with three wins after earlier beating Norway 4-0 and Germany 1-0.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, widely predicted to the No. 1 NHL draft pick, was a healthy scratch for the second time in the preliminary round after also sitting out the opening win over Norway.

