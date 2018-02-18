American women try to sharpen aim for semifinal vs. Finland

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Hilary Knight, of the United States, shoots against Russian athlete Nadezhda Morozova 92) during the second period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The Americans are in the knockout round starting Monday, Feb. 19, with a semifinal against Finland, and they have spent the past couple practices trying to fine-tune their aim.