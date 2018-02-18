British women curlers lose on rare hog line violation

Ice technician Shawn Olesen holds a device that is placed on the curling stone at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. A rare hog line violation by British skip Eve Muirhead on the defending Olympic bronze medalist's last stone of the first extra end handed Sweden an 8-6 victory in the women's curling tournament on Sunday. Aaron Favila AP Photo