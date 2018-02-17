Coach Sarah Murray not leaving South Koreans after Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, head coach Sarah Ruth Murray, of the combined Koreas team, watches during the second period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game against Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The Canadian, who doesn’t turn 30 until April, signed up four years ago for her first coaching job to guide South Korea through its Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang Games. A challenging enough task even before negotiations turned her hockey team into a political experiment with South and North Korea adding 12 North Koreans only days before the games began. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo