'The hardest year': USA Bobsled carries on without Holcomb

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, driver Steven Holcomb, of the United States, talks with reporters in the finish area after winning the mens two-man bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. It's been nine months since Steven Holcomb died. The Americans will head to start house at the Alpensia Sliding Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, for the first bobsled races of these games and face the nearly impossible task of doing as well as he would have done. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo