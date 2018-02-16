A spectator wears a headband with Soohorang, the mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, as she watches the men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
Lindsey Vonn's opener, super-G, delayed because of wind

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 06:19 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Lindsey Vonn's first race at the Pyeongchang Olympics is the latest to be delayed because of strong winds.

The start for the women's super-G has been pushed back by an hour to Saturday at noon local time (Friday at 10 p.m. ET).

Vonn was drawn to be the first racer down the hill at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

She won a bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where she also won a gold medal in the downhill. The 33-year-old American missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after surgery on her right knee.

Earlier in the week, the women's giant slalom and the men's downhill were rescheduled because of high winds.

