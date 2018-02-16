One for Speedy: US aerials skier hopes to land a Hurricane

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 file photo of U.S. Olympic Winter Games freestyle skiing aerials hopeful Mac Bohonnon as he poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit in Park City, Utah. American freestyle skier Mac Bohonnon will pay tribute to one of his sport's most fascinating and beloved characters if the conditions are right. And if that goes well he might find himself with an Olympic medal hanging around his neck, too. Bohonnon has been working on the "Hurricane," the same trick the late Speedy Peterson landed eight years ago to win his silver medal in aerials. AP Photo