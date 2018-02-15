Old French-Dutch match-fixing attempt surfaces at Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018 file photo Bob de Vries, right, of the Netherlands talks to coach Jillert Anema, left, of the Netherlands during the official training session for the men's 5,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The Dutch Olympic team has been hit by a 4-year-old match-fixing scandal involving Anema. The NOC-NSF Dutch Olympic Committee acknowledged Thursday, Feb. 15 it officially warned Anema who also worked for France for an attempt at match-fixing in the Olympic team pursuit at the Sochi Games. John Locher AP Photo