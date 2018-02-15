Jacobellis at peace with Olympic legacy as 4th Games loom

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2006 file photo, silver medallist Lindsey Jacobellis, of the United States, reacts prior to the flower ceremony of the Women's Snowboard Cross competition at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Bardonecchia, Italy. Jacobellis says she’s long since moved past her misstep that cost her a gold medal at the 2006 Olympics. Jacobellis was leading in the women’s snowboardcross finals when she fell after trying to showboat a bit on her way to the finish line. The mistake forced her to settle for silver. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo