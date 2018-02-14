United States' Mikaela Shiffrin takes part in an inspection of the course ahead of the women's slalom at Yongpyong alpine center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Sports

9 medals up for grabs; Shiffrin set for Pyeongchang debut

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 06:37 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Assuming the weather cooperates, there are nine medals up for grabs at the Olympics, including the women's giant slalom, where Mikaela Shiffrin is set to make her Pyeongchang debut.

Only one of four scheduled Alpine races has been run so far because of strong winds at both hills being used for the Winter Games. Both the women's giant slalom and the men's downhill are to be held Thursday.

It's also the finale of the pairs figure-skating competition, where Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China have a slim lead over Russian skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate. Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are in third, but several teams are still within reach of the podium.

