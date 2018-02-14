Olympics a showcase for projected NHL top pick Rasmus Dahlin

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin skates during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game against Russia in Buffalo, N.Y. All eyes are on the dynamic, smooth-skating, offensively gifted 17-year-old defenseman at the Winter Olympics with the entire hockey community aware that he’s almost a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft this June. Dahlin is not only Sweden’s youngest player but the youngest in the men’s hockey tournament and the focal point given his seemingly limitless potential. The Canadian Press via AP, File Mark Blinch