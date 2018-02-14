Back on track: Bobsledder Justin Olsen set to resume sliding

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2011 file photo Justin Olsen, from the United States, stands on the podium after placing third at the two-men bob race at the Bob World World Cup competition in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria. Olsen has used his time off wisely, and now he thinks he's ready to get in a sled again. The U.S. bobsledder who underwent an emergency appendectomy shortly before the start of the Pyeongchang Olympics will be in his sled Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, for the start of official two-man training. Kerstin Joensson AP Photo