Nuis makes sure Dutch stay good as gold at Olympic Oval

Gold medallist Kjeld Nuis of The Netherlands, center, and silver medallist Patrick Roest of The Netherlands, left, imitate Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, on the podium with bronze medallist Kim Min-seok of South Korea, right, after the men's 1,500 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. John Locher AP Photo