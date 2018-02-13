A fan of Sarka Pancochova, of the Czech Republic, waits for competition to begin prior to the women's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
A fan of Sarka Pancochova, of the Czech Republic, waits for competition to begin prior to the women's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
A fan of Sarka Pancochova, of the Czech Republic, waits for competition to begin prior to the women's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Lee Jin-man AP Photo

Sports

AP PHOTOS: Fans wear their national spirit on their faces

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 04:40 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Fans from around the globe have brought their national spirit with them to the Pyeongchang Olympics. And they're wearing it on their faces.

Country colors are a popular choice, whether it be the Norway flag painted across one man's face or tattoos of tigers adorning South Korean fans.

One Canadian fan affixed little flags to the spikes of his hair.

Brightly colored glasses and hats also abound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But perhaps no one can top one man rooting for Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic. He had dyed his mustache red, white and blue, the colors of the national flag.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Winter Olympics are a good time to get into curling

View More Video