The Latest: First doping case of Winter Games announced

The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
The first doping case of the Pyeongchang Olympics has been announced.
Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito has tested positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic that is also a masking agent which can disguise the use of other banned substances.
Never miss a local story.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Saito "accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village."
Saito did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed.
CAS says its judging panel handling Olympic doping cases will issue a final verdict after the games are over.
The highest court in world sports handles the prosecution of doping cases, and the International Olympic Committee is responsible for testing athletes.
___
10 a.m.
There's been a highly unusual moment in the Olympic mixed doubles bronze medal match, with a Russian curler falling hard on her backside.
Russia's Anastasia Bryzgalova was standing with her teammate Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and strategizing over where to send their last rock of the third end, or round, of Tuesday's match. Suddenly, she seemed to lose her footing. She recovered, but seconds later, her foot went flying out from under her. She promptly landed on her backside.
The fall drew gasps from the stunned crowd. It is very rare for a curler to fall in professional curling.
Russia is playing Norway for the bronze medal in mixed doubles.
___
9:30 a.m.
U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim will vie for an Olympic medal in the women's halfpipe and skiers may finally get to compete in the first Alpine event of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Russia and Norway are also facing off for a bronze medal in Olympic curling as Day 4 gets underway Tuesday.
Kim, a California teenager whose parents are from South Korea, was close to her best in leading the qualifying round Monday. American Kelly Clark, a three-time Olympic medalist, barely qualified and is hoping for a better day.
The men's combined is scheduled for Tuesday and could be the first Alpine event of these games. The men's downhill and women's giant slalom both have been postponed because of gusty winds.
Comments