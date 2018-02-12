Chloe Kim, of the United States, runs the course during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
Chloe Kim, of the United States, runs the course during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Kin Cheung AP Photo
Sports

Kim competes for halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 06:42 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim will vie for an Olympic medal in the women's halfpipe and skiers may finally get to compete in the first Alpine event of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Russia and Norway are also facing off for a bronze medal in Olympic curling as Day 4 gets underway Tuesday.

Kim, a California teenager whose parents are from South Korea, was close to her best in leading the qualifying round Monday. American Kelly Clark, a three-time Olympic medalist, barely qualified and is hoping for a better day.

The men's combined is scheduled for Tuesday and could be the first Alpine event of these games. The men's downhill and women's giant slalom both have been postponed because of gusty winds.

  Comments  

