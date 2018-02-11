Favored Russians ooze confidence, feel like 'red machine'

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Russia's Kirill Kaprizov, left, Vladimir Tkachyov, Nikita Gusev and Nikita Nesterov celebrate a goal, during the Euro Hockey Tour Karjala Cup match between Finland and Russia, in Helsinki, Finland. The Russians arrive looking every bit like the gold-medal favorites in men's hockey. Led by former NHL stars Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, Russia crushed host South Korea 8-1 in an exhibition game, with Nesterov describing the team as a "red machine." Lehtikuva via AP, File Jussi Nukari