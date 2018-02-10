Finns to the NHL in a flash: Heiskanen, Tolvanen are ready

FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, Eeli Tolvanen, left, greets NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected by the Nashville Predators during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Chicago. First-round draft picks Miro Heiskanen and Tolvanen are ready to show what they’ve got for Finland at the Olympics and are expected to play in the NHL sooner rather than later. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo