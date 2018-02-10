Coach knows his starter in net for US opener, he won't tell

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, United States goalies Alex Rigsby, left, and Nicole Hensley chat during a training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Robb Stauber knows who he plans to start in net when the Americans kick off their quest for Olympic gold. The U.S. coach simply chooses not to share that information just yet. Not that waiting to hear who gets the honor of playing Sunday, Feb. 11, against Finland is bothering Maddie Rooney, Rigsby or Hensley. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo