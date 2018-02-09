Dinos Lefkaritis carries the flag of Cyprus during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Dinos Lefkaritis carries the flag of Cyprus during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Sean Haffey
Dinos Lefkaritis carries the flag of Cyprus during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Sean Haffey

Sports

Sole Cyprus team member is from Maine

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 04:09 PM

There are several Maine athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, but only one carried a nation's flag into the opening ceremonies.

Dinos Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for Cyprus on Friday, is a junior at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

The Sun Journal reports that he's an engineering and economics major and the 12th Bates College Olympian.

He's the only member of the Cyprus team, and will compete in the alpine skiing events in South Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cyprus is an island nation in the Mediterranean Sea but there is skiing there in the Troodoos Mountains. Lefkaritis has been skiing since age. 5.

  Comments  