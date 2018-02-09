Good grabs, rad rails can lead to halfpipe, slopestyle gold

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Maddie Bowman does a practice run before the women's ski super pipe final at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo. Bowman won last month’s Winter X Games and qualified easily for the Olympics with a package of grabs that was a stark upgrade from her gold medal-winning run in Sochi. The Aspen Times via AP, File Anna Stonehouse