Column: US drops the coin on flag bearer at Winter Olympics

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Shani Davis competes in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speed skating trials, in Milwaukee. A tweet posted to the account of Davis is blasting the selection of luge athlete Erin Hamlin as the U.S. flagbearer for the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Games. The tweet says the selection was made "dishonorably," and included a reference to Black History Month in a hashtag. Hamlin and Davis each got four votes in the final balloting of the athlete-led process. John Locher, File AP Photo