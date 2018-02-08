US coach keeping blinders on as he preps for Olympic debut

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, United States coach Robb Stauber skates during practice in preparation for the IIHF Women's World Championship hockey tournament, in Plymouth, Mich. Stauber can’t miss seeing the Olympic rings painted at center ice, even on the practice rink. The former goalie is doing his best to ignore all the reminders that he is making his head coaching debut on the world’s biggest stage for women’s hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo